UPDATE: Body located in Cape Fear River near a golf course in Columbus County, foul play suspected

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Search crews with the Bladen and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office located a body in the Cape Fear River Saturday morning near the Riegelwood Golf Course in Columbus County.
“The body was recovered by rescue crews and the crime scene was processed by the Bladen and Columbus County Sheriff’s Offices. An autopsy will be performed in Raleigh at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner within the next couple of days. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time until the body can be identified and the next of kin contacted. Law enforcement do believe there is foul play involved in this case,” according to a press release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
Earlier this week both the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus County Sheriff’s Offices received credible information about a body being dumped in the river.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960″, the release concludes.
