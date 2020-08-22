Multiple people arrested as protesters gather against the RNC in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested multiple people as protesters gathered against the Republican National Convention in Charlotte Friday night.
Several people started gathering at Marshall Park to protest the convention around 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say officers continue to facilitate demonstrations in uptown Charlotte to ensure everyone’s safety.
Police say multiple arrests were made when officers were reportedly assaulted on Trade Street and North Tryon Street. According to CMPD, pepper spray was used to keep the crowd from interfering with arrests that were taking place.
Bike officers were using their bikes to push crowds back on South Tryon Street to allow for traffic to flow. Police say some people grabbed officers’ bikes and OC spray was deployed on those people.
Police say an arrest was made when several demonstrators surrounded a vehicle.
Charlotte alternative newspaper Queen City Nerve tweeted video Friday night, showing intense moments during the protests as it appears multiple people were hit with pepper spray. The videos were captured by Ryan Pitkin.
*WARNING: THIS VIDEO MAY CONTAIN FOUL LANGUAGE*
President Donald Trump plans to visit a town near Asheville, North Carolina Monday as the Republican National Convention kicks off, a White House official confirms.
There’s no official word on if President Trump will be in Charlotte on Monday or not, but he will be in the state.
The presidential nomination will be livestreamed during the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte.
Monday’s convention proceedings will be attended by six delegates from each state and territory, amounting to 336 delegates total.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.