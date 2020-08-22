‘The Harbor’ detox facility closing down after New Hanover County conveys property to NHRMC

“NHRMC has been very gracious in allowing us time to find alternative space to continue to provide this much-needed service. Unfortunately, uncertainty in both State and Medicaid funding has made making a long-term commitment to leasing property difficult. It is RHA’s desire to continue to provide facility-based crisis and detoxification services to Wilmington, New Hanover County, and the surrounding community, however, the lack of viable facility options leaves RHA with no choice but to close The Harbor,” according to a press release.