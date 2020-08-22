Deputies ask for help finding registered sex offender

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.
Darin Anthony Moan, 38, has active warrants for failure to register as a sex offender, deputies say.
Moan is known to drive a tan in color 2002 Isuzu Trooper with a South Carolina tag of RII220, which deputies say may be missing its front bumper.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says Moan is a tier II sex offender and tier II offenses are generally non-violent but involve minors.
Deputies say these offenses require people who are convicted to register as sex offenders for at least 25 years and report for verification twice per year.
The sheriff’s office says Moan has been residing in Berkeley County for several months without notifying the Sex Offender Registry and he has a lengthy South Carolina criminal history that began in 2012.
He has been arrested at least six times for charges including simple possession of marijuana, DUI, third degree assault and battery, sex offender registry violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, a weapons offense and second degree domestic violence, the sheriff’s says.
Deputies are asking that any information on the location of Moan can be provided to Detective Michelle Ward at 843-719-4675.
