Boeing plane assembled in N.Charleston being used to test safety and eco-friendly technologies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The program says they test safety and environmentally friendly technologies to improve the entire aviation ecosystem.
A representative for Boeing says it the first time the program is using a plane assembled entirely in North Charleston and the model chosen is the 787-10.
Boeing says the program takes technology out of the lab and tests it in the air by typically using a different model plane each year.
We Are Boeing SC posted a video on YouTube of the test systems being installed on the plane in Washington.
The various technologies being tested through this program aim to not only enhance safety, reduce fuel use, emissions and noise, but also improve cabin amenities for passengers like seats and restrooms, the company’s representative said.
Boeing says it looks to increase airline reliability and the efficiency of its fleets and crews.
The aircraft manufacturer is partnering with Etihad Airways, NASA and Safran Landing Systems for the program this year, but The ecoDemonstrator program has been around since 2010 and projects tested have benefited the airline industry as a whole, Boeing.
