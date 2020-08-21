22-year-old woman missing in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies are looking for a woman reported missing by her family.
Emiliana Eargle, 22, was last seen Thursday afternoon when she left her West Columbia home to take a walk, her family told the Sheriff’s Department.
She texted her sister a short time later, but has not been seen or heard from since.
Eargle is described as 5-feet tall and 108 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and green pants, deputies said.
She has a tattoo on her left arm that says “I can do all things through Christ.”
Eargle needs daily medication, which she does not have with her, deputies said. Her family said she will experience problems without it after a few days.
Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call LCSD at 803-785-8230.
