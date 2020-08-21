15-year-old S.C. girl missing for nearly a week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in South Carolina are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen who hasn’t been seen in nearly a week.
Jaylynn Starr McClain, 15, was reported missing from the Wolf Pond area of Pageland. She was last seen in that area around 2 p.m. on August 15.
If you have any information, Sheriff James Dixon asks that you call the sheriff’s office, 843-623-2101, dispatch at 843-623-6838, or the CCSO tip line at 843-287-8072.
