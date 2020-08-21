Unique, new restaurant in Myrtle Beach expected to be ‘dino-mite’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – There’s a unique place in Myrtle Beach where people will be able to “dine-osaur” (Get it?)
The Dinoland Café announced on Friday that it will be opening its doors at 3 p.m. Monday at its location at 1012 South Kings Highway.
The restaurant’s Facebook page says it’s a family-friendly dinosaur and dragons interactive attraction that will include a full-service restaurant and animatronic dinosaurs, firey dragons, ice age mammoths and also an impressive Lava Mountain and Flying Dragons Bar.
“We had a clear vision about opening something new and completely different on the field of Myrtle Beach and that vision came true. We promise you unique experience,” the restaurant said on its Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.