SCHP: One dead after crash in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died following a crash in Sumter County that happened early Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol
A 2001 Chevy Tahoe was traveling south on Lynches River Road as a tractor-trailer was traveling north in the opposite lane.
The Tahoe crossed the center line and collided head-on with the tractor-trailer. The driver of the Tahoe was trapped inside the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.
SCHP will continue to investigate the crash.
