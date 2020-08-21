President Trump to be in N.C. Monday as RNC kicks off in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - President Donald Trump plans to visit Asheville, North Carolina Monday as the Republican National Convention kicks off, a White House official confirms.
Ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, Charlotte was gearing up for thousands of people to visit for the convention. Now, hundreds of delegates are expected to be in town.
Details on Trump’s plans to visit North Carolina were not provided, only that the president will be visiting the Asheville area with daughter Ivanka Trump and United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue for the Farmers to Families program.
Carolina Hurley, Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of Communications for Economic Initiatives, tweeted the news Friday.
The presidential nomination will be livestreamed during the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte.
Monday’s convention proceedings will be attended by six delegates from each state and territory, amounting to 336 delegates total.
The COA has worked to select a limited group of reporters to cover Monday’s formal nomination. However, given the in-person capacity limitations by the state of North Carolina due to COVID-19, the group will be small as to meet capacity and social-distancing restrictions in place.
Officials released information outlining the road closures, restricted parking zones, local travel access/checkpoints; and changes to public transportation in Charlotte during the RNC.
Officials say all security and transportation plans have been developed in partnership with local and federal law enforcement and public safety agencies.
The event begins at 9 a.m.
