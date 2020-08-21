No positive results among Clemson fall sport student-athletes in latest COVID-19 testing update, officials say

Five positive test results returned after 461 student-athletes, staff members tested this week

By Emery Glover | August 21, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 5:54 PM

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson Athletics reported a total of five positive test results in its latest COVID-19 update.

Of those five positive results reported, Clemson spokesman Jeff Kallin said there were no positive results among student-athletes who play fall sports, including football.

The latest round of testing took place on Monday and Tuesday. In all, 461 tests were administered to staff members and student-athletes. The latest round of testing produced a 1.1% positive rate.

Student-athletes and staff members at Clemson have undergone 1,513 COVID-19 PCR tests and have recorded 60 positive results since June 1. That’s a 4% positive rate.

According to Clemson officials, there has only been one positive result among football student-athletes since July 10.

