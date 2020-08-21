No positive results among Clemson fall sport student-athletes in latest COVID-19 testing update, officials say

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson Athletics reported a total of five positive test results in its latest COVID-19 update.
Of those five positive results reported, Clemson spokesman Jeff Kallin said there were no positive results among student-athletes who play fall sports, including football.
The latest round of testing took place on Monday and Tuesday. In all, 461 tests were administered to staff members and student-athletes. The latest round of testing produced a 1.1% positive rate.
Student-athletes and staff members at Clemson have undergone 1,513 COVID-19 PCR tests and have recorded 60 positive results since June 1. That’s a 4% positive rate.
According to Clemson officials, there has only been one positive result among football student-athletes since July 10.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.