NASCAR’s Kyle Larson to AP on slur: ‘I was just ignorant’

Kyle Larson before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Source: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
By JENNA FRYER | AP | August 20, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT - Updated August 21 at 4:35 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Kyle Larson has been working behind the scenes to educate himself on racial issues since his firing from NASCAR for using the N-word.

The one-time star of the sport has twice visited Minneapolis, visited the the Urban Youth Racing School and met with Jackie Joyner-Kersee to understand racial injustices.

Larson used the N-word while playing a video game in April and was promptly fired from his NASCAR ride.

He’s been racing sprint cars since and hopes to show that he’s a changed person who can return to NASCAR if given a second chance.

