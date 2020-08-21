Man wanted in connection with double shooting in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in connection with a shooting back on July 20 in Rembert.
Deputies say Sean Gilyard, 25, Sumter and another person shot into a blue Ford Fusion with two people inside of it. They say it happened at the intersection of U.S. 521 and Horatio-Hagood Road.
Deputies say the victims were shot and transported to area hospitals where they were treated and released.
Anyone with information about where Sean Gilyard could be is asked to call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000. You may also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or contact them in one of the following ways.
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
