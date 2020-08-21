Man killed in shooting near Parklane Road identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man who died in a shooting in northeast Columbia on Thursday night has been identified.
It happened around 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Willow Oak Drive. That’s in a subdivision off Parklane Road near Interstate 20.
When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot lying on the ground. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead on the scene.
The victim, Iman Wilson, had just turned 23 earlier this month, the coroner said.
He died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
No arrests have been made but the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating.
Anyone with information on this shooting should contact Crime Stoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.