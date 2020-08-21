Man arrested on drug charges for 4th time this year, RCSD says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man faces charges in his fourth arrest this year for crimes involving drugs, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.
Demetrius Moody, 22, was arrested Thursday at his home by the Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force and US Marshals.
Deputies say they found two pounds of marijuana and $7,800 in cash at his home.
He’s charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of schedule II narcotics.
Moody was arrested on similar charges earlier this year in January, February and March, RCSD said.
Prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his bond from his January case on Friday, court documents show.
However, in this recent case, a judge granted Moody a $5,000 surety bond Thursday and he posted that bond Friday, court documents show.
