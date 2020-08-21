Man accused of shooting 2 Lexington County deputies charged with attempted murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The man accused of using a child as a human shield during a shootout with Lexington County deputies has been charged.
Albertus Lewis, 27, was arrested on warrants on Aug. 21, about two weeks after that shooting at the Woodland Village Apartments on Bush River Road.
Officials say Lewis opened fire on deputies as they responded to a domestic violence dispute. Two deputies were shot, along with Lewis. Thankfully, the child who was involved was not hurt.
Lewis was in the hospital after the shooting but is now charged with two counts of attempted murder.
The two deputies who were shot are both out of the hospital and recovering. They have not been identified.
Lexington County called SLED to investigate the shooting, as per its department policy.
SLED said its investigation is ongoing.
