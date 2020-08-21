Kentucky Derby: No spectators this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sept. 5 at Churchill Downs will be real quiet.
The historic track announced Friday that no fans will be allowed at the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby.
Churchill Downs announced its decision via news release Friday at about 4 p.m. Track President Kevin Flanery then spoke briefly to media about an hour later.
It’s a reversal from Churchill’s announcement on Aug. 12, when it said it would allow approximately 23,000 fans at the track whose attendance record of 170,000 was set in 2015. That first change, as well as Friday’s news, were mostly attributed to the threat of the coronavirus.
“I applaud Churchill Downs for continuing to monitor the virus and for making the right and responsible decision,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. “I am asking all Kentuckians to take action to stop the spread of the virus so we can get back to the many traditions we enjoy, like the Kentucky Derby.”
Flanery was asked at Friday’s media availability if the city’s civil unrest in recent months factored into the decision as well.
“We understand that we’re not alone with this,” he said. “But everybody’s hurting across the globe, across the city ... In the end, I know that this community will come together.”
In a statement, Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen also addressed the unrest.
“This year’s Kentucky Derby was never going to be the celebration we’re used to,” he said. “We hope our fans, the Louisville community and our country find an opportunity over the coming weeks to reflect on the challenges we have faced this year as a community and as a nation, and work together toward a better and safer future.”
Also noteworthy, the Indy 500 announced on Aug. 4 that it will run without spectators.
Also noteworthy, the Indy 500 announced on Aug. 4 that it will run without spectators. It airs Sunday on WAVE 3 News at 1 p.m.
Post times have not yet been announced for the Derby, but the race usually goes off between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
