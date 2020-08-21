Investigators in Orangeburg searching for suspect who stole a car

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who stole a car from a convenience store on Chestnut Street.
Officials said the victim went into the store after leaving his blue 2019 Kia Optima unlocked and running at the fuel pumps Friday morning around 8 a.m. Shortly after he went inside, the suspect walked around the fuel pumps briefly before getting into the car and driving away.
“Fortunately, we have video of this theft happening and also a photo of this individual,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Once we identify him, we’re going to pay him a visit.”
The suspect is described as a black male with a beard wearing all white clothing.
If you’ve seen this man or have information about this incident, please call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550. You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip.”
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
