Furry Friends Fridays: Meet Petunia
Petunia (Source: Pawmetto Lifeline)
By WIS News 10 Staff | August 21, 2020 at 5:19 AM EDT - Updated August 21 at 5:19 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Petunia! She’s 5-years-old and is crazy about people, especially children.

She LOVES attention and wants to be petted all day. She knows her name as well as the nicknames “Tuni” and “Tuna”! Petunia is paralyzed from the waist down ans has a new wheelchair that helps her get around.

For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.

View adoptable pets online by clicking or tapping here.

Be sure to tune in every Friday morning on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friends Fridays!”

Via SKYPE, we’ll talk with a knowledgeable staff member at Pawmetto Lifeline about shelter operations and feature many more lovable and ready-to-be-adopted pets like Petunia!

