Former Gamecock athletes urge UofSC leaders to rename Strom Thurmond Fitness Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Another push to rename the University of South Carolina’s Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center is happening Friday morning.
The UofSC Black Student Athlete Alumni discussed why they want the change during a news conference, ahead of a formal meeting with university officials.
Several former UofSC athletes have shown their support for renaming the fitness center, including women’s basketball star A’ja Wilson and football players Alson Jeffrey and Marcus Lattimore.
Lattimore will be one of four former Gamecock athletes to speak to the UofSC Presidential Commission on University History. That virtual meeting is happening at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21.
Unfortunately, the meeting is a teleconference, so it cannot be live streamed -- but follow this story for an update.
University President Bob Caslen released the following letter Friday after hearing the athletes’ news conference:
“I appreciate Moe Brown and our former athletes adding their voices to this issue. I have heard from many students, faculty and other members of the community who share their concerns. We must work toward a more inclusive environment where all of our students feel valued. I am fully committed to this.
It should be noted the university has made recent strides in the areas of diversity and inclusion:
-- Historic appointment of William Tate as the first African American Provost at UofSC, and first in all of the SEC;
-- Elevating the position of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to a Vice President reporting directly to the President, and hiring a dynamic new VP in Julian Williams;
-- Appointing a proven communicator and leader in Larry Thomas as VP for Communications;
-- Leading and establishing a university strategic plan with a dedicated priority to diversity equity and inclusion;
-- Although we do not have final numbers yet, this year we anticipate seeing a significant increase in the number of Black students at UofSC; an 11 percent increase in African American enrollment from this time last year.
I am pleased that the Presidential Commission on University History could meet with Moe’s group and hear their presentation requesting a renaming of the Strom Thurmond Wellness Center. My very first act as president was to establish the Commission with the specific objective of leading a research effort that will help us to better educate students, faculty, staff, visitors and local community members about the complex history of the university. I also have asked the Commission to identify and include the contributions of marginalized and underrepresented people and/or groups whose voices have typically not been heard. Finally, the Commission was recently charged by the Board of Trustees to bring forward a set of names of prominent African American South Carolinians who could be considered for honorific naming of university buildings.
From the beginning of my presidency, I recognized the divisive nature of some campus building names. My goal has been to encourage and foster open, candid dialogue so that all views are expressed and considered. I believe it is important to have open, inclusive, and respectful discussion on matters like this from which we can move forward together. I am excited this process has begun.
I look forward to receiving the Commission’s report.”
Bob Caslen
President, University of South Carolina
WIS first reported on calls to rename the building back in June, not long after the death of George Floyd, who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis in May. His death led to calls against police brutality, systemic racism and the removal of confederate monuments across the nation.
Former UofSC students started a petition asking the university rename the Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center. That petition now has more than 20,000 signatures.
Thurmond was the longest-serving Republican in U.S. Senate history, representing South Carolina for 48 years.
He was also a former South Carolina governor and ran for president in 1948 on a platform opposing integration. He would later go on oppose the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
A name change would require a request to the General Assembly to override the Heritage Act, which protects the removal or changes to historical monuments or figures without a two-thirds vote. That law is currently facing a lawsuit, asking the Supreme Court to rule the law unconstitutional.
