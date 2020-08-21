FIRST ALERT-Higher temperatures and lower storm chances for the weekend, and we are watching three areas in the tropics.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-The weekend will feature higher temperatures and lower storm chances
-Daytime highs will stay below 90 for until Tuesday, after Tuesday we will reach the low 90s until the end of the week
-Storm chance will stay around 20-40% for the next several days
-In the tropics we are watching TD #14, Laura and a Tropical wave that just emerged off the coast of Africa.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
A stationary front has been sitting west of the area for the last several days. the front will dissipate early Saturday and the storm chance will be slightly lower. Rain chances will decrease to 20% for your Saturday and 30% for your Sunday.
A ridge of high pressure will shift into the area and that will keep storm chances lower for the next several days. Additionally, the High-pressure system will be sitting over the state of SC so that will help to keep the tropical systems away from our area.
In the temperature department, if you have been missing the 90s, they are back!
We are just 31 days away from the official start of Fall 2020.
TROPICAL UPDATE - 5PM UPDATE
Tropical Depression 14, winds are currently 35 MPH and it’s moving NW at 13 MPH. It will move over the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend and become a tropical storm, then as it moves over the Gulf Monday into Tuesday expect it to strengthen to around 75mph as a weak category 1 hurricane before making landfall early next week between Texas and Louisiana.
Tropical Storm Laura, winds at 45mph and moving W at 17mph. The track has it close to Florida by Monday as a category 1 hurricane with winds up to 75mph, and a landfall near Louisiana Wednesday.
The third tropical wave is moving off the west coast of Africa, which has about a 30% chance of development.
The next two names on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane list are Marco and Nana. We’ll keep you posted.
