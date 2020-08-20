USC’s MarShawn Lloyd To Miss 2020 Season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina freshman running back MarShawn Lloyd has suffered a torn ACL during Wednesday’s practice and will miss the entire 2020 season head coach Will Muschamp announced on Thursday.
“I’m extremely disappointed for MarShawn,” Muschamp said in a statement. “It was a non-contact situation where he just planted his foot and tore his ACL. MarShawn will attack his rehabilitation like he does everything in life. The best is yet to come for MarShawn Lloyd.”
Lloyd was the highest rated running back to sign with the Gamecocks since Marcus Lattimore being ranked as high as the 5th best running back in the 2020 class. He chose South Carolina over offers from schools like Clemson, Alabama and Notre Dame.
He rushed for over 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns during his senior season at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md.
No date for surgery has been set.
