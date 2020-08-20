As surge in evictions looms, Columbia non-profit expands resources

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the non-profit Homeless No More, Thursday was an opportunity to celebrate.
The organization, which provides emergency, transitional, and low-cost housing for those struggling with homelessness, hosted a ribbon-cutting for a new pavilion at its complex, funded by The Ritedose Corporation.
It'll serve as a place for learning for the children who are temporarily housed on-site with their families.
It’s the type of help that Homeless No More CEO Lila Anna Sauls said will be needed as her team braces for a potential surge in evictions.
"What we're expecting is to be slammed for the foreseeable future, but we're also expecting the community to come together," she said.
The federal moratorium on evictions ended in late July.
The National Low Income Housing Association published research in early suggest estimating 471,000 to 628,000 South Carolinians are at risk of eviction in the coming months.
Columbia was already on the national radar for evictions, with the Princeton Eviction Lab ranking it 8th nationally for eviction rates in 2016 (8.22%) with eight out of 100 rental homes evicted.
Sauls said her emergency shelter can hold 16 families and it’s full. As a result, her team earned grant money to fund another 20 families staying in hotels for a month.
She estimated the funding would last three to six months.
"We'll be able to provide extensive case management services, that in hopes will either get them to family shelter, or will get them to some sort, or temporary or permanent housing," she said.
Sauls said she wants the program running within a month, in time for some of the first evictions in the aftermath of the ended moratorium.
She said, if community members want to help, they should think big picture.
"Of course, extending the moratorium would short-term fix this. Long-term, we're looking at getting as many people back to work as possible. Right now, 88 percent of our families have lost employment, but it's not as simple as saying get those families back to work," she said.
"You have to have transportation for those families, you have to have child care for those families, you have to make sure those children are learning while those parents are working."
She said her team is looking for help with child care, as the organization is expanding its after-school services to full-day. The expanded program will provide care for students learning virtually while their parents pursue employment.
