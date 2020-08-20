RCSD: One dead following shooting near Parklane Road, investigation underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One man has died following a shooting on Thursday night, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies made their way to the 100 block of Willow Oak Drive regarding a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot lying on the ground. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead on the scene.
At this point, deputies are working to gather more information as details regarding this investigation are limited.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact Crimestoppers one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.