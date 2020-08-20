RCSD: ‘Armed and extremely dangerous’ man sought in connection with shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 26-year-old Isaac Deshaun Watson.
Officials said Watson was involved in a shooting that happened on August 8 on the 4300 block of Mellowood Drive in the Starlite Subdivision.
Investigators said more than 55 rounds were fired in the heavily populated neighborhood. No injuries were reported following the shooting.
RCSD said Watson is also wanted for federal weapons charges, which raises concerns that he may “do anything in order to evade capture.”
Deputies said Watson should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Instead, call 911 or contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.