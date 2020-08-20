My Take: With schools reopening, concerns about students and teachers returning continue to rise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new school year is beginning in South Carolina. However, it’s anything but typical.
Classes are getting underway with students wearing masks, social distancing, and an increased focus on cleanliness. More than five months since the Coronavirus pandemic led to the first widespread shutdowns in the U.S., our daily lives continue to be impacted. Over that time, our nation has slowly moved to a sense of normalcy. Sports have resumed and businesses have reopened.
And now, after months away from their teachers and classmates, students are returning. Not all districts are handling the return the same way. Parents are being given the option of virtual learning or a hybrid of in-class and in-home instruction. There also remains a shortage of teachers in the classroom along with fears of potential outbreaks.
Serious challenges to be sure, but, at the same time, there is a sense that we are trying to “get back to normal.”
WIS is listening to your concerns and digging deep to examine what the new school year will hold.
We are visiting districts around the Midlands to get the answers you need.
Join us this Tuesday at 7 p.m. for a one-hour special dedicated to the new school year. “Back To School: COVD and the Classroom” is your chance to hear from education and health leaders about what’s being done to make this school year a success.
Please make plans to join us. And let’s all hope that we continue on the safe path back to the way things were.
That’s My Take, What’s Yours?
