Monroe High teachers go viral with back-to-school rap video

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -After months of being out of school, high school students in Dougherty County are getting back into the swing of things.
With just a few days into the new virtual school year, two Monroe Comprehensive High School teachers have already engaged their students in a viral way with a back-to-school rap that is catching eyes all over the nation.
It’s a part of the “What’s Poppin'” challenge with the song by Jack Harlow.
“It gets the kids excited. They like to dance so ‘What’s Poppin’ is just like ‘What’s up y’all ready for virtual learning’ so we wanted to meet them where they were just to get them excited about virtual learning,” Mrs. Callie Evans said.
Mrs. Evans put this rap video together with fellow Albany State grad and Monroe teacher, Mrs. Audrianna Williams.
They tell me this was a fun way to get the kids excited for the new year, and engaged digitally so they can be ready for the virtual classroom.
“I really enjoy making these videos and making people happy. I know they look forward to seeing the videos every year,” Mrs. Williams said.
The teachers even included the Monroe cheerleaders behind them in the video “masked up” of course!
“We exude school pride, okay. We have a chat saying ‘that green, that gold'. We exude school pride and we truly love our school and that speaks from the video with the girls, the cheerleaders from everyone we really love our school,” Williams said.
They have since gone viral, inspiring students across the nation to not only give their all with the virtual learning but also to stay safe with COVID-19.
The pair say they have another surprise coming soon.
They invite other schools in the area to join in!
To watch the full video, you can click here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.