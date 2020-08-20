Lexington man sentenced to prison on federal gun, drug charges

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington man convicted of federal gun and drug charges will spend a decade in prison after seemingly evading jail time for years.
John Francis Donohue, 40, was arrested and found guilty of state drug charges three times before his federal case.
Dating back to 2013, Donohue was convicted of crimes such as conspiracy to manufacture meth, possession with intent to distribute meth, and distributing meth.
Across three separate trials, officials say judges sentenced Donohue to a total of 47 and a half years in the state court system. Each time, those sentences were suspended and the judge would grant him probation.
Donohue violated his probation numerous times by having guns or selling drugs, officials said.
He had outstanding warrants when he was arrested on June 5, 2018, at home in Lexington County. Authorities saw gun holsters on the floor of his bedroom, then found three guns and ammunition which belonged to Donohue.
During investigation of the federal case, he sold meth and guns to undercover agents in separate transactions in 2019, according to United States Attorney Peter McCoy Jr.
Thursday in federal court, Donohue pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, and to distribution of and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
A judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
When his prison time is completed, Donohue will serve a six-year term of court-ordered supervision.
