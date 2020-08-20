Former Lexington Co. correctional officer arrested after damaging cars, home

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former Lexington County correctional officer has been arrested and charged with two counts of malicious injury to property.
According to authorities, Dominique Morton used a sharp object to puncture the passenger side tires of a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu on June 24. The arrest warrant also states Morton, 28, etched profanity into the trunk lid and the passenger side of a 2016 Dodge Charger and threw at least one glass beer bottle breaking the bedroom window of a home located in West Columbia.
“Immediately after we became aware of these events, we launched an administrative review,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Once we determined potential criminal activity took place, we called in the State Law Enforcement Division, as is our standard procedure. We do that when a current or former employee is involved to ensure an unbiased and thorough investigation.”
In all, officials estimated Morton caused nearly $1,800 in property damage.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Morton submitted her letter of resignation on the same day.
Morton was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center.
