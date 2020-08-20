First Alert Forecast: Rain and Thunder today, Tracking the Tropics as well!

We’re also keeping an eye on three areas of low pressure in the tropics. The one closest to the United States is Tropical Depression 14. Winds are currently 35 MPH and it’s moving WNW at 14 MPH. It will move over the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend and weaken, then as it moves over the Gulf Monday into Tuesday expect it to strengthen to around 75mph as a weak category 1 hurricane before making landfall early next week between Texas and Louisiana.