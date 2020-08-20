First Alert Forecast: Rain and Thunder today, Tracking the Tropics as well!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Scattered rain showers and storms containing heavy rain are possible throughout the day today. The tropics are heating up too, possibly seeing 2 tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico at once!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Daily storm chances continue over the next couple of days. 70% For Friday and 40% for Saturday/Sunday.
· Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Watch out for some flooding.
· High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend.
· Drier theme Monday-Tuesday with a 20%-30% chance for downpours and storms.
· We’re also watching activity in the tropics with 2 tropical storms possible in the Gulf and a wave off the coast of Africa.
First Alert Weather Story:
A large trough in the jet stream and an upper level low will bring in more moisture today upping our chances of rain and thunder to 70%. Rain could be heavy at times with around 0.5-0.75″ possible. Expect cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 80s.
The trough moves north a little, but we still see an abundant supply of moisture. Chance of showers and storms are around 40% for Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
The chance of rain and storms has increased to 40% for Sunday. The Bermuda High is still moving closer, but it will supply some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico where 2 tropical systems will be. So tapping into that moisture will increase our chance of rain and storms with a southwest flow. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.
Monday we have the Bermuda High move further west and that will quell our chance of storms down to 30% as it produces more sinking air that makes it harder for storms to form.
We’re also keeping an eye on three areas of low pressure in the tropics. The one closest to the United States is Tropical Depression 14. Winds are currently 35 MPH and it’s moving WNW at 14 MPH. It will move over the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend and weaken, then as it moves over the Gulf Monday into Tuesday expect it to strengthen to around 75mph as a weak category 1 hurricane before making landfall early next week between Texas and Louisiana.
The second Tropical Depression 13 with winds at 35mph and moving WNW at 22mph. The track has it close to Florida by Monday as a category 1 hurricane with winds up to 75mph.
The third tropical wave is moving off the west coast of Africa, which has about a 50% chance of development. The next three names on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane list are Laura, Marco and Nana. We’ll keep you posted.
Today: Some early sun & clouds turn to downpours and storms for the afternoon and evening (70%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for downpours and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of storms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. 30% Chance for a storm.
Tuesday: Sunshine and clouds with a 30% chance for downpours and storms. Highs around 89.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for scattered storms. Highs near 90.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.