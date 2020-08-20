Fans allowed at fall sporting events at UofSC with reduced seating plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Commerce has now approved a plan that will allow a limited number of fans to attend fall sporting events at the University of South Carolina.
Under this plan, Williams-Brice Stadium will allow approximately 20,000 fans to attend home games this season in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
During soccer games at Stone Stadium, approximately 675 fans will be allowed to attend home matches when the Gamecocks take the pitch. Volleyball games at the Carolina Volleyball Center will allow approximately 200 fans to attend contests.
"We are extremely grateful for the hard work of Governor McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for their confidence in this plan," said South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner.
All home games for South Carolina will use a mobile-only ticketing system in an effort to reduce contact and points of entry. Also, fans will no longer receive a printed ticket booklet or have the option to print at home. The university will also implement other SEC fan safety guidelines, which were announced on Tuesday.
Fans will also be required to wear face coverings within the venues. Fans will also be required to practice physical distancing within the facilities.
This year, South Carolina will discourage tailgating and prohibit the use of tents.
South Carolina also announced any season ticket holders who would like to refund for their 2020-21 season tickets and any ticket-related expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic can receive one. Those ticket holders will also retain the right to renew their season tickets in 2021-22.
Details for fans who would like to attend games this season, as well as information regarding student ticket distribution and parking information, will be announced at a later date.
