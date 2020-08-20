Cayce City Council updates face mask ordinance to include public schools

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce City Council has updated its existing emergency ordinance requiring citizens to wear face coverings or masks under certain circumstances within city limits.
Wednesday, Aug. 19, the council added the requirement of wearing masks on buses and in public schools.
“Wearing masks is working,” Mayor Elise Partin said. “Including in our ordinance the important mandate from Superintendent Spearman is an added layer of protection for our Cayce students, teachers and all who work in our school settings. For all of us, continuing to do a great job wearing masks is a wonderful way to support our students and teachers and keep them healthy and in school.”
The ordinance already required anyone over the age of 10 to wear a face mask or covering in buildings open to the general public. This includes restaurants, retail stores, salons, barbershops, grocery stores, medical and dental offices, and pharmacies among other facilities.
The ordinance also requires citizens to wear a face covering while in fitness centers and studios when they are not exercising.
Also, employees of retail stores, salons, barbershops, grocery stores, medical and dental offices, fitness centers and studios, pharmacies and other businesses engaged in food preparation must wear a face covering while interacting with the public or other staff when social distancing by six feet cannot be done. Businesses may also use a separating barrier between the employee and the public.
The only exceptions to the ordinance are for people who cannot safely wear a mask due to their age or a medical issue, or if they cannot take off the mask by themselves.
Any citizen who does not comply with the ordinance can be fined up to $25. Each day the ordinance is violated will be a separate offense, according to the ordinance.
An employee who does not comply with the ordinance will be fined up to $100. Each day the ordinance is violated will be a separate offense, according to the ordinance. Also, repeated offenses by a person who owns, manages, operates, or controls a business under this ordinance may result in the revocation of the business’s occupancy permit or business license.
The ordinance has been in effect since July 10.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.