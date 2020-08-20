Bobo on CSU allegations: ‘I have nothing to hide’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) - On Thursday afternoon South Carolina offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo made his first public comments regarding a story published in The Coloradoan citing he was racially insensitive during his five-year tenure as the head football coach at Colorado State.
“I take offense that anybody as a member of our team or coaching staff or support staff was treated racially insensitive or there might have been abuse,” Bobo said.
Bobo was hired by Colorado State in 2015, and players interviewed for the story “accused (Bobo) of making racially insensitive comments and verbally harassing assistant coaches, players and staff during his five years,” The Coloradoan’s Miles Blumhardt wrote. Bobo’s tenure at CSU ended after the 2019 season. He has since been hired to be the South Carolina offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.
Shortly after the article was published in early August the University of South Carolina released a statement and athletics director Ray Tanner said he and his staff would inquire about the allegations. Below are Bobo’s full comments on the matter.
“I’ve really waited until this time out of respect to Coach Tanner and their inquiry into this,” Bobo said to open his virtual press conference. “As far as me and my family, it’s been a difficult time because of who I am and how I treat people. At the same time, I’ve been very grateful of the support that I’ve received from family, friends, former players, former teammates, guys that I’ve coached, parents, and guardians. It has been overwhelming. I just want to say thanks to those people and I love them.
“Personally, one thing that it has made me realize is it’s made me want to be a better person, better father, better husband, better brother, better teammate, a better friend. When you read those things you realized you’ve done some good things, but you can do better. In regarding this issue I’ve met with Coach Tanner and part of his administrative staff about this shortly after the article came up. I was completely transparent and honest about every question that came my way. I have nothing to hide. I understand Coach talked with several players on our football team and talked to some people at Colorado State.
“Again, I’ve been completely transparent and have nothing to hide in the ongoing investigation that Coach has put forth. In saying all of that, I wand to say I’m not perfect. I’ve never claimed to be perfect. I’ve never claimed to be a guy that has the answers to everything. I loved my time at Colorado State. My family loved our time at Colorado State. It’s a bottom-line business and we didn’t win enough games. I wish I could go back and change some of the things and decisions I made as a head coach to help us win some more games and do the job I came to do with my staff.
“One thing I can say is that we were a family and loved each other. I can honestly say I treated people the way I would like them to treat my child; hold them accountable and hold them to a high standard and love them. In saying all of that, I’m excited about being here at South Carolina. I appreciate the support from Coach Tanner and the administration and Will during this time. We’ve been on the practice field for two days now and we’re starting to find an identity with this offense as we move forward to get ready to play Tennessee. As far as that, that’s going to be my comments on that situation.”
Two members of South Carolina’s coaching staff, head coach Will Muschamp and first-year wide receivers coach Joe Cox, made public statements regarding the allegations in recent weeks.
“I’ve known Mike since 1993,” Muschamp said on August 17. “He doesn’t have a racist bone in his body. That’s really all I’ll comment on at this time. I look forward to commenting (more), but I don’t want to give the article any more credibility, because it doesn’t deserve any.”
Cox, who played for Bobo at Georgia and was an assistant under Bobo in Fort Collins, posted the following on Twitter.
“I’m actually shocked that I even have to make a remark about this,” Cox typed in a message. “I have known Coach Bobo since I was 15 years old. I knew him throughout recruitment, played for him for 5 years, coached for him for 5 years at CSU, vacationed with his family, he knows my wife, my child, my family.
“And it is absurd that his character is under any sort of scrutiny from anyone that knows him. If some of the things mentioned in this article were true, I would have had a serious problem with it. Other coaches would have had a serious problem with it. He is one of the reasons I chose to coach, and I feel disrespected for him. I have, and will always want to be involved with any program he is a part of.”
Copyright 2020 TheBigSpur.com. All rights reserved.