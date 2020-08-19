WIll Muschamp sends well-wishes to WIS Sports Director Rick Henry after prostate cancer diagnosis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Since announcing his prostate cancer diagnosis, Rick Henry has heard from supporters near and far wishing him well as he prepares for the fight ahead.
Among those who have shown their support is South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp. During his press conference on Monday, Muschamp expressed well-wishes for the longtime WIS Sports Anchor/Director Rick Henry.
“When I found out, I called Rick,” Muschamp said. “He’s been such a pro in everything he does here in Columbia. I appreciate his friendship and his support of the University of South Carolina and his support of our community here in Richland County and Columbia.”
Rick is expected to miss four to six weeks following his surgery and he’s looking forward to returning to the anchor desk and beating this diagnosis. That’s something Muschamp has no doubt will happen.
“He’s gonna beat this thing,” Muschamp said. “He’s very upbeat and positive.”
We’re with you, Rick!
#faithoverfear
