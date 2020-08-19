UofSC president shares plans to mitigate spread of COVID-19 on campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ahead of Thursday’s first day of in-person fall classes at the University of South Carolina, President Bob Caslen shared his thoughts on the school’s plan to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
He made it clear, if the rules are not followed, he will move classes fully online.
“We will not hesitate to go fully online, as we did last March if student behavior does not match my confidence in them,” said Caslen.
This comes as several universities across the country, including the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, have had to go back to online classes after clusters of COVID-19 cases were discovered on campus.
Caslen is confident in the university’s plan to resume 60% in-person classes, and he said it’s based on sound science and virus mitigation efforts.
“We believe we are prepared for the predictable cases that will occur when you bring 35,000 students together. Our cases will spike and decline over the semester, and we know this,” said Caslen.
University staff won’t be focusing on the overall number of cases because they believe most students will experience mild symptoms and won’t need medical care. The focus will be on the university’s capacity to handle those sick students and if those capacity issues bleed over into the greater Columbia community. They believe hospital capacity will be a good indicator of that.
“We have to be responsible for our behavior. Our behavior has outcomes, and we want an outcome that is not only good for us individually but is good for the public, and not only the public on campus but the public off-campus,” he explained.
According to the UofSC officials, the greatest risk areas for virus spread are social areas off-campus, specifically the Five Points District, but Caslen believes the local mask ordinance and statewide ban of alcohol sales in bars after 11 p.m. will help deter any bad behavior.
“I recognize that students are students, and a lot of them will probably not do the right thing, and hopefully, we will hold them accountable through some of the ordinances and measures we are partnering with the city on,” said Caslen.
Among students, there’s excitement but also fear this semester could be cut short.
“I am worried about being sent home, so I am trying to do my best to make sure I’m doing my part,” said sophomore Hudson Dye.
For now, students are cautiously optimistic, and they’re urging one another to follow the rules.
“I hope they consider how their actions could affect their own futures as well as the futures of everyone else around them,” said junior Amanda Eckstrom.
WIS has already received pictures from viewers of parties at off-campus residences where social distancing is being ignored. UofSC officials said it’s also working with apartment complex managers and landlords to make sure they enforce these safety protocols.
Caslen said he’s also talked to Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin about implementing an ordinance regarding space inside bars.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.