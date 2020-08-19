Teen boy rescued from Broad River in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Crews rescued a teen who was stuck in some rocks in the Broad River in Columbia on Friday night.
It happened in the river off Broad River Road around 7:30 p.m.
The Columbia Fire Department and Police Department helped with the rescue.
Officials say the boy’s foot was stuck in rocks in the river.
They worked for about an hour to get him free, but were successful.
“This is what these guys train for, to come out in these situations and render aid or rescue victims in waters or any other place they have to go,” Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said. “I’m extremely proud.”
Crews rushed the teen to the hospital to be checked out but he is expected to be OK.
