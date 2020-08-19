Sumter Police seek man accused of shooting that left victim paralyzed

Sumter Police seek man accused of shooting that left victim paralyzed
Travon Ragin (Source: Sumter Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | August 19, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT - Updated August 19 at 3:40 PM

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for 21-year-old Travon Derrell Ragin.

Investigators said Ragin was involved in an attempted armed robbery on May 31. Three people were traveling in a vehicle from Ash Street onto Northwestern Avenue when the 30-year-old driver of the vehicle was shot.

Witnesses told police a man was seen running from the area with a rifle. Officials believe Ragin intended to rob the driver and the passengers.

Ragin faces charges for attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a weapon into a vehicle.

If you have any information about Ragin’s whereabouts, please call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or you may contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:

PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.