Sumter Police seek man accused of shooting that left victim paralyzed

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for 21-year-old Travon Derrell Ragin.
Investigators said Ragin was involved in an attempted armed robbery on May 31. Three people were traveling in a vehicle from Ash Street onto Northwestern Avenue when the 30-year-old driver of the vehicle was shot.
Witnesses told police a man was seen running from the area with a rifle. Officials believe Ragin intended to rob the driver and the passengers.
Ragin faces charges for attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a weapon into a vehicle.
If you have any information about Ragin’s whereabouts, please call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or you may contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
