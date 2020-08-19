Stretch of I-85 N shut down due to tractor-trailer crash; backup continues to grow

Tractor-trailers collided in the northbound lanes near Highway 290 around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: SCDOT)
August 19, 2020

DUNCAN, S.C. (WIS) - A crash involving several tractor-trailers has a stretch of I-85 north shut down in Spartanburg County.

Tractor-trailers collided in the northbound lanes near Highway 290 around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

HAPPENING NOW: Two Amazon 18-wheelers were involved in a crash on I-85 North just before the Duncan exit. No word on if any injuries are involved.

Troopers are reporting injuries in this crash.

A picture tweeted by South Carolina Highway Patrol shows at least three tractor-trailers involved in the crash.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is showing a backup on I-85 north for at least three miles. There is also a backup on the southbound side near the crash.

Troopers ask drivers to avoid the area.

