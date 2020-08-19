LIVE AT 9 PM: Former president Obama, Sen. Harris and Hillary Clinton to speak at DNC

(WIS) - Day three of the Democratic National Convention brings former President Barack Obama to the virtual stage as the keynote speaker.
Obama is expected to deliver a message of hope and change in an effort to ignite the party’s base.
Before he speaks, California Sen. Kamala Harris will officially accept the vice-presidential nomination, making her the first woman of color on a major party’s presidential ticket.
Also speaking Wednesday night will be Hillary Clinton.
The four-day convention culminates Thursday when Joe Biden accepts the nomination.
