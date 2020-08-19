LIVE AT 9 PM: Former president Obama, Sen. Harris and Hillary Clinton to speak at DNC

LIVE AT 9 PM: Former president Obama, Sen. Harris and Hillary Clinton to speak at DNC
Former President Barack Obama, who picked Biden as his running mate a dozen years ago, has top billing for the third night of the all-virtual Democratic National Convention. (Source: Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)
By Laurel Mallory | August 19, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT - Updated August 19 at 4:40 PM

(WIS) - Day three of the Democratic National Convention brings former President Barack Obama to the virtual stage as the keynote speaker.

Obama is expected to deliver a message of hope and change in an effort to ignite the party’s base.

Before he speaks, California Sen. Kamala Harris will officially accept the vice-presidential nomination, making her the first woman of color on a major party’s presidential ticket.

Also speaking Wednesday night will be Hillary Clinton.

Read more about plans for the night by clicking or tapping here.

Coverage will begin at 9 p.m. Watch it live right here and on the WIS News Facebook page.

The four-day convention culminates Thursday when Joe Biden accepts the nomination.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.