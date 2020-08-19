Horry County Police Department loses veteran officer to long fight against COVID-19

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – With heavy hearts, the Horry County Police Department announced that they have lost one of their own to the coronavirus.
The department said Cpl. Michael Ambrosino died after a long battle against COVID-19 and the complications that followed.
“The loss of an active member of our agency is one of my worst fears as your Chief, but I also know how strong we are as an HCPD family and will be there for Mike’s family in the days, weeks and months to come,” said Police Chief Joseph Hill.
Ambrosino was a law enforcement officer for more than 32 years, with seven of those spent with the Horry County Police Department. He served on the South Precinct Patrol, Beach Patrol, Honor Guard and as a team leader for the SWAT Negotiations team.
“Every day Cpl. Ambrosino came to work, he put his all into helping others—fellow officers and community members alike—and doing it with a smile and wry humor. He epitomized honor, commitment, pride, and dedication,” HCPD said in a statement.
Before his time with HCPD, Ambrosino served with the New York State Department of Corrections, Philmont Police Department and Coxsackie Police Department.
When he wasn’t at the police department, he was always active, spent time outdoors and regularly competed in races and mud runs. He also went on trips with his family and friends.
“My deepest condolences are with the family and friends of Cpl. Ambrosino. Our entire Public Safety family is mourning the loss of one of our brothers and friends. He was a wonderful person and officer and he will be missed,” said Asst. Administrator Randy Webster.
The police department marked Wednesday as his end of watch.
“Cpl. Ambrosino will always be a part of the HCPD and Horry County family, and he will never be forgotten. We’ve got the watch from here,” HCPD stated.
