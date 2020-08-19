Hill, Horn share excitement to compete on day two of Gamecock camp

“I’m really pleased with the explosive plays offensively today,” said Muschamp. “We had a lot of what we would call ‘deny the ball’ third-down defense and when there was a lot of man coverage and (the offense) won in man coverage, and that was very pleasing to see. The receivers hit a bunch of big plays today. It’s great for the offense, but defensively we’ve got to eliminate that, but we have been good at getting our hands on the ball and being disruptive on the ball as far as turnovers are concerned in the last two days.”