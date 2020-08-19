Halls Chophouse’s Bill Hall dies unexpectedly

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who founded Halls Chophouse and several other restaurants in the Lowcountry has died.
Bill Hall passed away at the age of 73 on Wednesday morning, according to an employee communication from Hall Management Group.
“This loss is such a shock,” wrote Director of Human Resources and Operations Jim Wahlstrom.
Hall’s businesses have included restaurants in Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, Folly Beach, and Summerville.
“Together, we will continue to operate in his honor and serve our customers with the kind of generosity and excellence he demonstrated throughout the course of his life,” said Wahlstrom.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg released the following statement:
“The sense of true hospitality that’s become synonymous with the Hall’s name here in Charleston was never a business strategy or a show for the general public--it was just a fundamental part of who Bill Hall was. Bill was a leader in our community, a peerless friend, and an old-fashioned gentleman in the best sense of the term, always ready to put service above self. Our hearts go out to his family and countless friends at this terrible time.”
