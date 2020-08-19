First Alert Forecast: Tracking more storms in the Midlands, also watching the tropics

We're also keeping an eye on three areas of low pressure in the tropics, which are showing signs of development. One of them, Invest 97-L, has about a 80% chance of developing into a named storm in the next five days. The other tropical wave, Invest 98-L, located southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, has about a 90% chance of developing into a named storm in the next five days. The third tropical wave is moving off the west coast of Africa, which has about a 30% chance of development. The next three names on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane list are Laura, Marco and Nana. We'll keep you posted.