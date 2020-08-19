First Alert Forecast: More storms this afternoon, and Tropics are Active

We’re also keeping an eye on three areas of low pressure in the tropics, which are showing signs of development. One of them, Invest 97-L, has about a 80% chance of developing into a named storm in the next five days. The second wave has turned into a tropical depression (#13) with winds at 35mph and moving WNW at 20mph. The track has it close to Florida by Monday evening as a tropical storm with winds up to 70mph. The third tropical wave is moving off the west coast of Africa, which has about a 40% chance of development. The next three names on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane list are Laura, Marco and Nana. We’ll keep you posted.