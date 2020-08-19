First Alert Forecast: More storms this afternoon, and Tropics are Active

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got another chance of storms this afternoon and evening. Expect a good chance Friday too!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A deep trough in the jet stream will cause some more showers and storms today through Saturday.
· Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Watch out for some flooding.
· High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Thursday and mid 80s Friday.
· A few more showers and storms are possible this weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
· We’re also watching activity in the tropics with a few tropical waves and a depression!
First Alert Weather Story:
There’s a 50% chance of showers and storms today with some of the storms containing a decent amount of rain which could lead to some flooding. Gusty winds are possible as well. We have a little more sunshine which will get our temperatures into the upper 80s, we were thinking there was going to be more clouds and cooler temps, but since we have a bit more sun, expect warmer temps.
Overnight into Friday we have a 60% chance of showers and storms as a large low in the upper levels of the atmosphere develops within the huge trough in the jet stream. Expect more clouds and mid 80s for highs. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain as well.
The trough moves north and the low does as well on Saturday, but it is close enough to warrant a 50% chance of rain and thunder. Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
A Bermuda High builds from the east on Sunday. This gets us back into the upper 80s and reduces our chance of storms to 30%. Expect some pop-up thunderstorms by the afternoon.
We’re also keeping an eye on three areas of low pressure in the tropics, which are showing signs of development. One of them, Invest 97-L, has about a 80% chance of developing into a named storm in the next five days. The second wave has turned into a tropical depression (#13) with winds at 35mph and moving WNW at 20mph. The track has it close to Florida by Monday evening as a tropical storm with winds up to 70mph. The third tropical wave is moving off the west coast of Africa, which has about a 40% chance of development. The next three names on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane list are Laura, Marco and Nana. We’ll keep you posted.
Today: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Rain/Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (50%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.