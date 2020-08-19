Clemson adds The Citadel to 2020 football schedule

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson Tigers will take on The Citadel in its only non-conference game of the 2020 season.
The Tigers and Bulldogs will square off at Memorial Stadium on September 19. The two teams were originally supposed to meet on November 14. However, the ACC opted to modify the 2020 schedule, going with a 10-game conference schedule with one non-conference contest.
“We are extremely excited that we were able to keep The Citadel on our schedule for 2020, as annually hosting an FCS opponent from the state of South Carolina remains a key point of our scheduling philosophy,” Clemson athletics director Dan Radakovich said. “We are grateful to both the ACC and The Citadel for their interest and hard work in preserving this non-conference game for our student-athletes, the Clemson community and the state of South Carolina.”
Clemson holds a 32-5-1 record over The Citadel dating back to 1909. The Tigers currently own a 17-game winning streak against The Citadel.
The contest will be Clemson’s first game at home. They will open the season on the road against Wake Forest on Sept. 12.
