Authorities arrest 4 men in connection to string of vehicle break-ins, thefts in Clarendon County

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Four men have been arrested after a series of vehicle break-ins and thefts that took place in Clarendon County.
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 3 a.m on August 9 about a vehicle break-in on Peggy Lane in Manning. The nearest Clarendon County deputy came to the area and noticed a small SUV on Peggy Lane. The deputy pulled behind the vehicle, but the driver sped off. Less than a mile later, the SUV crashed in an attempt to turn onto SC Highway 260. After the collision, four men got out of the vehicle and made their way into the woods. Shortly after, members of the Manning Police Department and other deputies arrived on the scene. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was also called to help with K-9 tracking.
After a perimeter was set up in the area and the K-9 tracking team was sent out to search the woods, 20-year-old Robert Smith came out of the woods and turned himself in.
That morning, 19-year-old William Nelson was arrested near the Clarendon County Country Club after deputies received calls of a suspicious person in the area.
In all, authorities discovered 18 vehicles were broken into on and around Peggy Lane. Officials also recovered a blue 2005 GMC pickup truck in a different location that was stolen. Two other vehicles -- a black 2018 GMC Yukon and a burgundy 2014 GMC Yukon -- were not recovered.
Later that evening, Sumter County deputies found the black 2018 GMC Yukon and attempted to stop it. Two Black men ran from the vehicle, but 24-year-old Audante Wilson was captured. Officials also recovered the 2018 GMC Yukon.
On August 12, Sumter County deputies arrested 18-year-old Azavius Jones after authorities from Sumter and Clarendon counties searched his home in Hibiscus Mobile Home Park. Officials found the burgundy 2014 GMC Yukon near the home.
One day later, Sumter County deputies searched another home in the Hibiscus Mobile Home Park and found items that were reportedly stolen from Sumter and Clarendon counties.
Officials are continuing to investigate these cases in search of other suspects who may still be at large.
If you have any information regarding these cases, please call the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000. You may also contact Crimestoppers one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
