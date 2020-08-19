Authorities arrest 4 men in connection to string of vehicle break-ins, thefts in Clarendon County

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 3 a.m on August 9 about a vehicle break-in on Peggy Lane in Manning. The nearest Clarendon County deputy came to the area and noticed a small SUV on Peggy Lane. The deputy pulled behind the vehicle, but the driver sped off. Less than a mile later, the SUV crashed in an attempt to turn onto SC Highway 260. After the collision, four men got out of the vehicle and made their way into the woods. Shortly after, members of the Manning Police Department and other deputies arrived on the scene. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was also called to help with K-9 tracking.