Arson suspect wanted on attempted murder charges in Sumter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police need the public’s help to find a man they say committed arson in Sumter County.
Deputies are looking for Henry Taylor Jr. He’s accused of setting a house on fire when people were inside it on Aug. 8.
Taylor is wanted on charges of arson, harassment and three counts of attempted murder.
Anyone who sees Taylor or knows where he is should call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Tip can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.
