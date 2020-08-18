WATCH LIVE: Day two of the Democratic National Convention

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The Democratic party will host the second day of its national convention this evening.
The event starts at 9 p.m.
Jill Biden will be introducing herself to the nation for the first time as the prospective first lady.
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State John Kerry are among the headliners on a night that organizers emphasize a simple theme: Leadership matters. Former President Jimmy Carter, now 95 years old, will also make an appearance.
The former vice president will formally become his party’s nominee Tuesday night after a prerecorded roll call vote from delegates in all 50 states airs.
Jaime Harrison will be announcing South Carolina’s delegates.
His running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, will become the first woman of color to accept a major party’s vice-presidential nomination on Wednesday.
The four-day convention will culminate on Thursday when Biden accepts that nomination inside a mostly empty Delaware convention hall.
