Two SC schools welcome students back with hilarious video

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Going back to school doesn’t have to be a drag when you have teachers & staff like this! Two midlands schools, Saluda Middle and Richland Northeast High School took their creativity to the next level with these amazing video montages, original songs, and of course - dance moves.
Saluda Middle’s video titled “Beat COVD19” will be stuck in your head all day long as they sing about social distancing, mask-wearing, hand washing, and more.
Richland Northeast's video, according to Media Director A.J. Chambers, was produced entirely by students.
Chambers said, “This year students wanted to have a positive message to prepare for a unique start to the school year. Student body President, Ebony Christie, sang the song, and the song and video were edited by Elijah Slater.”
Congrats to all these creative students & teachers!
