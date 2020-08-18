Twin brothers killed in crash after car hits pole, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single-vehicle crash that happened Monday night has killed a pair of twin brothers, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Officials said the collision took place on the 4400 block of Farrow Road. Investigators believe the driver of the Mazda 626 was speeding south on Farrow Road in the rain and lost control of the car near Guernsey Drive. Authorities said the car went off the road and hit a pole.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the men and Ronald D. Smith and Donald J. Smith. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner’s office said the men died as a result of multiple trauma during the collision.
The collision is being investigated by the CPD Traffic Safety Unit.
